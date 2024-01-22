Sony Calling Off Merger Could Have Negative Impact On Zee Stock, Say Analysts

Issues with Zee-Sony have been ongoing and finally, they have come to a conclusion, said Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO of Capital Mind. Considering the promoter holding of 4% in Zee, it stands in a vulnerable position, he said.

"We believe the above will have a negative impact on both parties, as both companies are going through stiff competition from digital media and face a potential threat from the merger of RIL/Disney over the near term," said Elara capital in its note.

Zee had also signed a contract with Disney for sub-franchise sports (ICC tournaments) rights on the linear TV side. Elara Capital had estimated annual losses of ~Rs 1,520 crore due to the same in FY25 and beyond, due to hefty content costs, lower sports ad revenue and cricket content being available free on OTT.

It remains to be seen how the $90 million demand from Sony would be paid by Zee (subject to arbitration), considering it has cash in its book of Rs 565 crore as of September 2023, Joshi said.

Elara Capital also said that Zee may not fulfil its commitment as it has a cash balance of a mere Rs 600 crore versus a potential contractual obligation of Rs 4,000 crore per year, as the above was a strategic decision which could reap benefits due to the Zee-Sony merger.