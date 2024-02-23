Vodafone Idea Shares Jump 8% On Fundraising Plans

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd. jumped over 8% on Friday after the company said it plans to consider a fundraising proposal through multiple instruments in a board meeting next week.

The board will evaluate proposals for the capital raise on Feb. 27 in one or more tranches by way of a rights issue, further public offer, private placement, including preferential allotment, or qualified institutional placement, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of Grasim Industries Ltd.'s new paint business, Birla Opus, Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla said there are no plans to exit the struggling telecom business and it will continue to look for new investors in Vodafone Idea.

Vodafone Idea lost 13.68 lakh wireless subscribers, as compared with a loss of 10.73 lakh subscribers in November, according to data by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India released Thursday.