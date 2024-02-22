Vodafone Idea To Consider Fundraise Next Week As KM Birla Hunts For New Investors

Vodafone Idea Ltd. said it plans to consider a fundraising proposal through multiple instruments in a board meeting next week, even as billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla keeps the hunt on for new investors.

The board will evaluate proposals for the capital raise on Feb. 27 in one or more tranches by way of a rights issue, further public offer, private placement, including preferential allotment, or qualified institutional placement, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of Grasim Industries Ltd.'s new paint business, the Aditya Birla Group Chairman said there are no plans to exit the struggling telecom business and it will continue to look for new investors in Vodafone Idea.

"We are making good progress, but we can't put in a timeline," Birla told mediapersons. "We remain very committed to Vodafone Idea and like we have said in the public domain, efforts are on to get outside investors," he said.