Bharti Airtel, Jio Continue To Gain Subscribers, Vodafone Idea Loss Widens: TRAI
Bharti Airtel continued to lead in active subscriber tally, with over 98.9% active subscribers.
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. continued to gain subscribers in December 2023, even as Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s losing streak remained intact.
The Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Jio added 39.94 lakh net wireless subscribers, as compared with 34.47 lakh in November, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.
Bharti Airtel was the second-largest gainer, with net additions of 18.5 lakh, marginally higher than the previous month. The Sunil Bharti Mittal-backed company's net additions stood at 17.47 lakh in November.
On the other hand, Vodafone Idea lost 13.68 lakh wireless subscribers, as compared with a loss of 10.73 lakh subscribers in November.
The combined mobile connection additions rose 35.78% from November to December-end to 43.22 lakh, according to TRAI data.
The government-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. continued its losing streak, albeit at a slower pace. The telecom lost 1.5 lakh wireless subscribers in December, nearly 84% lower than the preceding month.
Bharti Airtel continued to lead in the active subscriber tally, with over 98.9% of active subscribers. Jio's active subscribers fell to 92.32% in December, as against 93.87% in the previous month.
As many as 1.24 crore subscribers submitted their requests for mobile number portability in December. With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 91.47 crore at the end of November to 92.71 crore at the end of December since its implementation.