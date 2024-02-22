Bharti Airtel, Jio Continue To Gain Subscribers, Vodafone Idea Loss Widens: TRAI

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. continued to gain subscribers in December 2023, even as Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s losing streak remained intact.

The Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Jio added 39.94 lakh net wireless subscribers, as compared with 34.47 lakh in November, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Bharti Airtel was the second-largest gainer, with net additions of 18.5 lakh, marginally higher than the previous month. The Sunil Bharti Mittal-backed company's net additions stood at 17.47 lakh in November.

On the other hand, Vodafone Idea lost 13.68 lakh wireless subscribers, as compared with a loss of 10.73 lakh subscribers in November.

The combined mobile connection additions rose 35.78% from November to December-end to 43.22 lakh, according to TRAI data.