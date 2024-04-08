Stock Of The Day: Voltas Hits Record After Peak AC Sales—Analyst Views, Key Levels To Watch

Voltas Ltd. sold over 2 million air conditioners in the last financial year and said is the "highest-ever" sales of ACs by any brand in a financial year in India.

For many years, Voltas has been the undisputed market leader and remained the top player in the room air-conditioner category, consistently outperforming its closest competition.

"We would like to reiterate that none of our competitors within the category are anywhere close to where we stand today," Chief Executive Officer Pradeep Bakshi has said.