India Braces For Extreme Weather: More Heatwave Days Expected In April-June
Most prone areas of increased heatwave are Gujarat, Maharashtra, and North Karnataka.
India is expected to encounter extreme weather conditions this year, with above-normal heatwave days forecast in certain regions of South India and North India during April, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.
Additionally, above-normal maximum temperatures are foreseen over much of the country from April to June. About 10-20 days of heatwave are expected in different parts of the country against the normal of 4-8 days, the IMD said.
Most prone areas of increased heatwave are Gujarat, Maharashtra, and North Karnataka, followed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, North Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
Union Minister for Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, highlighted the importance of readiness, urging all stakeholders to prepare in advance for the forthcoming weather challenges that are expected to coincide with the general elections towards the end of April.
"We are anticipated to experience extreme weather conditions in the upcoming 2.5 months. This also coincides with the general elections in which around a billion people are expected to exercise their franchise," the minister said at a press conference.
According to the IMD, the average rainfall in April across the country is most likely to be normal (88-112% of long period average). A transition from El Nino to ENSO-neutral is expected by April-June. Thereafter, in June-August, La Nina is favoured.
Rijiju said he had a useful meeting with stakeholders in view of the upcoming elections amid the prediction of extreme heat. All stakeholders, including state governments, have made elaborate preparations, he said.
"It is going to be very challenging for all of us. Since we are the most populous country in the world and face extreme weather conditions, it makes it absolutely necessary for India to prepare in advance," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)