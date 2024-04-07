Voltas Records 'Highest-Ever' AC Sales By Any Brand In A Fiscal In India

Voltas Ltd. sold over 2 million air conditioners in FY24, which it said is the highest-ever sales of ACs by any brand in a financial year in India.

The Tata Group company posted a significant volume growth of 72% in AC sales in the March quarter and 35% for fiscal 2024, according to an exchange filing issued on Sunday.

The performance was attributed to a consistent demand for cooling products, coupled with the company’s strong offline and online distribution network, brand equity and innovative new launches, it said.