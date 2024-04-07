Voltas Records 'Highest-Ever' AC Sales By Any Brand In A Fiscal In India

NDTV ProfitMarketsVoltas Records 'Highest-Ever' AC Sales By Any Brand In A Fiscal In India
The brand is now gearing up to expand its retail and distribution network to cater to its ever-growing product portfolio.

07 Apr 2024, 02:31 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Voltas' range of products. (Source: company website)</p></div>
Voltas' range of products. (Source: company website)

Voltas Ltd. sold over 2 million air conditioners in FY24, which it said is the highest-ever sales of ACs by any brand in a financial year in India.

The Tata Group company posted a significant volume growth of 72% in AC sales in the March quarter and 35% for fiscal 2024, according to an exchange filing issued on Sunday.

The performance was attributed to a consistent demand for cooling products, coupled with the company’s strong offline and online distribution network, brand equity and innovative new launches, it said.

The brand is now gearing up to expand its retail and distribution network to cater to its product portfolio to get an additional edge over competition, the filing said.

The company registered a significant growth in volume in other cooling products, including air cooler and commercial refrigeration.

Voltas Beko, the home appliances brand, also registered a volume growth of 52% in the fourth quarter and the milestone of close to 2 million home appliances—refrigerators and washing machines—in the last fiscal.

