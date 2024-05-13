Cipla Shares Surge As Q4 Profit Beats Estimates

Shares of Cipla Ltd. surged over 6% on Monday after the drugmaker's consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024 beat analysts' estimates.

The pharmaceutical company's profit rose 79% to Rs 931.9 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had a consensus estimate of Rs 868 crore.

Revenue of Cipla's South Africa business rose by 26% in local currency terms, while that in North America and India markets grew by 11% and 7%, respectively.

The company's R&D investments stand at Rs 444 crore or 7.2 % of sales, higher by 19% YoY, driven by product filings and developmental efforts.

"As we enter into FY25, our focus will be on our priorities of market leading growth in our key markets, growing big brands bigger, investing in future pipeline as well as focusing on resolutions on the regulatory front," said Umang Vohra, MD and Global CEO, Cipla.

The drugmaker also declared a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for financial year 2024.