Cipla Declares Highest-Ever Dividend Of Rs 13 Per Share

Cipla Ltd. declared on Friday a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for financial year 2024. The pharmaceutical company announced a distribution of Rs 1,049 crore to shareholders in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing.

The dividend, which will be paid after approval from shareholders, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the annual general meeting. The record date for payment of the final dividend has been set as Aug. 2, it said.

The company had issued a dividend of Rs 8.50 apiece for fiscal 2023. In fiscal 2022, the company gave a dividend of Rs 5.

In the fourth quarter, Cipla reported a 79% jump in net profit to Rs 931.9 crore, while revenue rose 7.4% to Rs 6,163.2 crore.

Shares of Cipla were trading 1.26% lower at Rs 1,341.65 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.4% advance in the benchmark Nifty at 3 p.m.