LIC Becomes India's Fifth Most Valued Firm After Market Cap Crosses Rs 7 Lakh Crore

Life Insurance Corp.'s market capitalisation crossed the Rs 7-lakh-crore mark, making it the fifth most valued firm after Infosys. The rise in market capitalisation comes as its shares surged over 6% to a fresh all-time high on Friday following the release of its third quarter results.

The state-owned insurer's standalone profit after tax rose 49% year-on-year to Rs 9,444 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The net premium of the company rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 1,17,017 crore