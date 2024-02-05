LIC Market Cap Crosses Rs 6 Lakh Crore As Stock Hits All-Time High

Life Insurance Corp.'s market capitalisation crossed the Rs 6-lakh-crore mark after its shares surged over 8% to an all-time high on Monday.

The state-owned insurer's share price also crossed the Rs 1,000 mark for the first time. LIC had listed on the exchanges on May 17, 2022, at a discount of 8% at Rs 872 on the BSE and at Rs 867.20 on the NSE. The market cap was Rs 5.5 lakh crore at the time.

The market value of India's largest insurer slipped below Rs 5 lakh crore on June 6, 2022. But it started rising from Rs 3.86 lakh crore on Nov. 22.