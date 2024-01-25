NDTV ProfitEconomy & FinanceLIC Gets RBI Nod To Acquire 9.99% Stake In HDFC Bank
ADVERTISEMENT

LIC Gets RBI Nod To Acquire 9.99% Stake In HDFC Bank

The state-owned life insurer has been advised by RBI to acquire the stake in HDFC Bank by Jan. 24, 2025.

25 Jan 2024, 09:28 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai.&nbsp;(Photo: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
A HDFC Bank branch in Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)

Life Insurance Corp. has received the Reserve Bank of India's nod for acquiring up to a 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank Ltd.

The state-owned life insurer has been advised by the RBI to acquire the stake in HDFC Bank by Jan. 24, 2025, the bank said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The approval has been granted with reference to the application made by LIC to the central bank, the statement said.

As per regulatory norms, LIC's aggregate holding cannot exceed 9.99% of the paid-up share capital of the bank at all times.

Shares of HDFC Bank closed 0.33% lower at Rs 903.3 apiece, as compared with a 0.51% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

ALSO READ

HDFC Bank May Sell Assets To Bring Down Costs — NDTV Profit Exclusive

Opinion
HDFC Bank May Sell Assets To Bring Down Costs — NDTV Profit Exclusive
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT