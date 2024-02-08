LIC Q3 Results: Profit Rises 49%, VNB Margin At 20%
The net premium of the company rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 1,17,017 crore.
Life Insurance Corp.'s standalone profit surged in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
The state-owned insurer's standalone profit after tax rose 49% year-on-year to Rs 9,444 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
The net premium of the company rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 1,17,017 crore.
Sequentially, its bottom line rose 19% and its net premium was up 9% over the previous quarter.
LIC Q3 FY24 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
The value of new business, on a net basis, rose 46% to Rs 2,634 crore vs Rs 1,801 crore.
Net VNB margin stood at 20% versus 14.6%.
Revenue rose 8% to Rs 2.1 lakh crore.
The solvency ratio, which measures the extent to which assets cover commitments for future liabilities, rose to 193% from 185%. It's above the minimum requirement of 150%.
Shares of LIC closed 5.86% higher at Rs 1,106.25 apiece on the BSE, before the results were announced, as compared with a 1% decline in the benchmark Sensex.
(This is a developing story)