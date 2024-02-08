LIC Q3 Results: Profit Rises 49%, VNB Margin At 20%

Life Insurance Corp.'s standalone profit surged in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.

The state-owned insurer's standalone profit after tax rose 49% year-on-year to Rs 9,444 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The net premium of the company rose 5% year-on-year to Rs 1,17,017 crore.

Sequentially, its bottom line rose 19% and its net premium was up 9% over the previous quarter.