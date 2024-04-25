Axis Bank Q4 Results Review: Strong Profitability, Growth Acceleration Likely To Continue, Say Brokerages

Axis Bank Ltd. is likely to maintain a strong profitability and growth acceleration over the medium term, and the rise in fees will help the lender maintain its healthy return on assets, according to brokerages. The private sector bank posted a net profit of Rs 7,130 crore in the January–March period in comparison to a Rs 5,728-crore loss in the previous quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates.

Moderate expansion in cost of funds, better loan yield with higher retail share led to a 5-basis-point margin expansion to 4.16% in the last quarter of the previous financial year. This margin expansion came amid pressure noticed in banks across the industry, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. said Thursday.

Morgan Stanley sees potential for growth acceleration in the medium term due to better system growth and various measures by the lender.

Axis Bank surprised the street with positive expansion on the back of improved loan mix and recoveries, which offset the rise in deposit costs, Citi Research said on a note.

Axis Bank's profit grew 17% on a sequential basis on the back of higher trading gains of Rs 120 crore during the fourth quarter, lower-than-estimated provision and surprise from the net interest margins, according to Nirmal Bang.