Adani Ports 'Long-Term Proxy' For India's Trade Growth, HSBC Raises Target Price

The ports company's throughput rose 42% year-on-year to 35.6 million tonne in December, the third consecutive month of over 35-MT throughput. The growth was broad-based, driven by a 63% increase in dry bulk and 28% growth in container, it said.

For the current financial year, the company raised its throughput guidance and now expects to post over 400 MT versus its previous range of 370–390 MT. The throughput in first nine months of the fiscal stands at 78% of the revised guidance.

HSBC raised its throughput forecast from 407 MT previously to 411 MT, which is 3% above the company’s guidance. Adani Ports will need to deliver an average of 33 MT of throughput per month in the remaining three months of the fiscal.