Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Gives Clean Chit To Adani Group, Dismisses All Allegations

The Supreme Court reposed confidence in SEBI's powers and ruled that petitioners could not provide enough material to transfer the Adani-Hindenburg probe to a special investigation team.

The top court disposed of the petitions, finding that the "threshold for a transfer of investigation" has not been made out. The petitioners reliance on DRI's letter "is inconclusive", Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, reading the judgment.

Allegations of conflict of interest against members of Supreme Court-appointed expert committee are not sustainable, the court held.

The top court upheld the amendments made to foreign portfolio rules by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Noting that SEBI has completed investigation in 22 of 24 allegations, the Supreme Court asked the market regulator to conclude the probe in the remaining two matters in three months.