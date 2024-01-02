Adani Ports Ups Cargo Guidance For FY24 As Volume Jumps 42% In December

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. has revised its FY24 cargo volume guidance upwards, as it increased 42% year-on-year to 35.65 MMT in December 2023.

"We are now targeting over 400 MMT of cargo volumes in FY24, surpassing the upper end of the guidance range (370–390 MMT) provided at the start of the current financial year,” said Karan Adani, chief executive officer and whole-time director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone.

The company's annual cargo volume grew 23% to 311 MMT in the April-December period of FY24, an exchange filing said.

Ten ports in the company's portfolio delivered the highest-ever cargo volumes, marking new operating milestones, it said.

Mundra Port managed around 5.5 MTEUs in the nine-month period ending in December. Year-to-date, logistics rail volumes grew by 22% and GPWIS volumes were up by 47%.