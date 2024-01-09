Adani Group Stocks Surge Adding Over Rs 49,000 Crore In Investor Wealth

Shares of Adani Group companies rose on Tuesday as the conglomerate stocks sustain momentum on positive analyst commentary after the Supreme Court ruled out fresh probe into the short-seller case.

Adani Energy Solution Ltd. and Adani Ports were the top gainers after the stocks increased by over 4% and 3%, respectively. Adani Enterprises Ltd. and New Delhi Television Ltd. were over 2% each.

Adani Group stocks added as much as Rs 49,881.10 crore in investor wealth, taking their total market capitalisation to Rs 15.57 lakh crore so far on Tuesday.

At 10:54 a.m., the shares added Rs 34,845 crore in market value, taking the market capitalisation to Rs 15.43 lakh crore.