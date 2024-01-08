Adani Group To Invest Rs 42,700 Crore In Tamil Nadu

The Adani Group has signed Memorandums of Understanding for investment of over Rs 42,700 crore in Tamil Nadu.

The MoUs were inked at the state's Global Investors Meet 2024 held in Chennai on Monday, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. Managing Director Karan Adani.

The biggest investment of Rs 24,500 crore will be made by Adani Green Energy Ltd. in three pump storage projects in the next 5-7 years. It is targeting a total capacity of 4,900 MW, through facilities in Thenmalai, Alleri and Aliyar, that will create over 4,400 job opportunities.

Adani Connex will invest Rs 13,200 crore in a hyperscale data centre over the next seven years. It operates an advanced 33 MW capacity data centre in Chennai's SIPCOT IT park, and plans to raise it to 200 MW.

Ambuja Cements Ltd. will invest Rs 3,500 crore in three cement grinding units in the next five years to ramp up production to 14 million metric tonne. The plants will create over 5,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities in Madukkarai, Kattupalli and Tuticorin.

Adani Total Gas Ltd. will invest Rs 1,568 crore in eight years to expand its offerings in city gas distribution, liquefied natural gas for mining and trucks, and electric vehicles. It currently serves over 5,000 homes with piped gas, having laid over 100 km of pipelines with an investment of Rs 180 crore.