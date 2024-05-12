Zomato To Appoint Deloitte As Blinkit, Hyperpure Auditor As SR Batliboi Resigns

The statutory auditor for two subsidiaries of Zomato Ltd. has stepped down, the food aggregator told the exchanges on Sunday. The auditor exit will allow Zomato to appoint Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP as the statutory auditor of its two arms, the Deepinder Goyal-led company said, adding that the change is meant to "make the audit process more efficient".

SR Batliboi & Associates LLP tendered its resignation as auditor for Zomato Hyperpure Pvt. and Blink Commerce Pvt. after discussions with their parent company, the statement read.

Hyperpure is a B2B platform offering kitchen supplies and end-to-end restaurant supply chain solutions to hotels, restaurants and caterers. Blink Commerce does business as quick commerce platform Blinkit.

"...we understand that the holding company's Management wants to align the statutory auditor of the company with the auditors of the holding company responsible for audit of [consolidated] accounts to avoid some duplication and bring some efficiencies in the audit process at group level," SR Batliboi told boards of both Zomato units in separate letters.