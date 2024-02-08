Zomato Q3 Results: Profit Surges Nearly Fourfold, Revenue Up 15%

"We continued to build on the momentum in the first two quarters of FY24," said Akshant Goyal, chief financial officer at Zomato.

Zomato's gross order value across businesses such as Hyperpure, Blinkit and food delivery grew 13% sequentially to Rs 12,886 crore. "On an annualised basis, we have now crossed Rs 50,000 crore of GOV in our B2C businesses," Goyal said.

Zomato expects gross order value to continue growing at over 20% year-on-year, and accelerate if "we see more than expected market share gains and revival in macro consumer demand".

Its adjusted Ebitda profit is now at over Rs 1,000 crore. "We expect both margin expansion and GOV growth to drive further improvement in absolute profits," said Chief Executive Officer Deepinder Goyal.

At quick commerce arm Blinkit, gross order value grew at over 100% year-on-year. "Losses continue to decline and we are on track to meet our guidance of adjusted Ebitda break-even on or before Q1 FY25," Deepinder said in a shareholders' letter.