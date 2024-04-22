Zomato Hikes Platform Fee To Rs 5, Suspends Intercity Legends Service

Zomato Ltd. has hiked the mandatory platform fee it levies on each order to Rs 5 and also suspended intercity food delivery service called Legends.

The food delivery platform's fee has been tweaked and hiked multiple times since its introduction last in August. It started off Rs 2, with it being hiked to Rs 3 shortly thereafter. The company levied a Rs 4 fee as recently as January before hiking it to Rs 5.

During financial year 2023, Zomato catered about 64.7 crore orders via its platform. A simple Rs 1 hike to its fee structure would mean an additional Rs 65 crore to its topline per annum. However, it was not clear if all cities it operates in has seen a hike in the platform fee.