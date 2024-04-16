Zomato Introduces 'India's First Large Order Fleet' To Serve Parties Of Up To 50

Zomato Ltd. on Tuesday announced the launch of "India's first large order fleet" designed to handle large orders for a gathering of up to 50 people.

"This is an all-electric fleet," Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a post on X.

"Such large orders were earlier served by multiple regular fleet delivery partners, and the customer experience wasn’t what we really aspired for. These new vehicles should solve most of the problems our customers face while placing large orders on Zomato," Goyal said.

The CEO said that these vehicles are still a "work in progress" and Zomato is in the process of adding important enhancements to them like cooling compartments, and hot boxes with temperature control to ensure everything arrives "just the way you like."