Zee's Advisory Committee To Now Have Investigation Role

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has expanded the scope of its recently constituted independent advisory committee to include an investigation to review the allegations levelled by regulators and other parties.

The board on Tuesday added investigation assessment as a primary responsibility of the committee and amended the name from "Independent Advisory Committee” to "Independent Investigation Committee," according to an exchange filing.

The committee was formed last week to review the alleged widespread circulation of misinformation, market rumours and speculation about Zee.

Former Allahabad High Court Judge Satish Chandra will serve as the committee's chairman, and PVR Murthy and Uttam Prakash Agarwal are its two independent directors.

The investigation committee has been tasked with fact-checking, check/review/ examine all allegations against the company, its promoters and top management through a "deep dive exercise." It can also appoint any other independent outside agency for assistance.

The committee will then submit its report to the board with a set of recommendations.

Zee said the misinformation and market rumours have led to negative public opinion about the company and "consequent erosion of investor wealth.".