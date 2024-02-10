Zee Media Issues Clarification Regarding Fine Imposed On 'Zee Business' Guest Experts
Zee Media Corp. clarified on Saturday that it is not involved in any kind of trading activities of the external and independent guests appearing on Zee Business Channel.
The company said that these noticee(s) are external and independent guests with whom the company had no relation beyond their appearances on its business channel.
"The company had extended complete cooperation in the investigation and provided data as required by SEBI," it said in an exchange filing.
"It is further stated that neither does the company has any involvement in any of the trading activities of the noticeee(s) nor has SEBI passed any order against the company," it said.
SEBI, in an interim order, has asked several guest experts on Zee Business to repay Rs 7.41 crore in alleged unlawful gains made by taking positions contrary to their on-air advice, according to the Feb. 8 order.
The investigation focused on the correlation between trading activities and stock recommendations of the experts from Feb. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2022, according to the interim order of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.
SEBI has identified three categories of individuals: profit makers (who gained from alleged insider information); enablers (aiding profit makers); and guest experts (providing non-public information).
In the above matter, SEBI has only given the following direction to the company: "Zee Media Corporation Ltd. is advised to preserve and maintain all records, documents, material, video records, etc., along with their content, related to Notice Nos. 11 to 15 and concerned shows, till the final order of SEBI is passed," Zee Media said.