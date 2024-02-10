Zee Media Issues Clarification Regarding Fine Imposed On 'Zee Business' Guest Experts

Zee Media Corp. clarified on Saturday that it is not involved in any kind of trading activities of the external and independent guests appearing on Zee Business Channel.

The company said that these noticee(s) are external and independent guests with whom the company had no relation beyond their appearances on its business channel.

"The company had extended complete cooperation in the investigation and provided data as required by SEBI," it said in an exchange filing.

"It is further stated that neither does the company has any involvement in any of the trading activities of the noticeee(s) nor has SEBI passed any order against the company," it said.