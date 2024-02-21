SEBI Likely To Issue Show Cause Notice To Zee Next Month In Fund Diversion Case

NDTV ProfitLaw & PolicySEBI Likely To Issue Show Cause Notice To Zee Next Month In Fund Diversion Case
21 Feb 2024, 07:02 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>SEBI, Securities and Exchange Board of India building&nbsp;in BKC, Mumbai. (Source: Vijay Sartape NDTV Profit)</p></div>
SEBI might issue a show cause notice to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. next month in a fund diversion case.

The capital market regulator is currently summoning directors to further investigate claims of fund diversion and is committed to closing the investigation process by April, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

As part of its investigation, the regulator has detected a likely fund diversion of Rs 2,000 crore, said one of the people quoted above.

