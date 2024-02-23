Zee Forms Independent Advisory Committee To 'Guide' It Amid Turbulence

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said its board has constituted an independent advisory committee to review the alleged widespread circulation of misinformation, market rumours and speculation about the company.

The committee will be presided over by former Allahabad High Court Judge Satish Chandra and will comprise two independent directors—Uttam Prakash Agarwal and PVR Murthy, according to a company statement issued on Friday.

Zee said the misinformation and market rumours have led to negative public opinion about the company and "consequent erosion of investor wealth."

The committee will independently provide guidance on the measures and future course of action that the board is required to take in order to protect the interests of all the stakeholders in the company, the statement said. The board will seek the expert guidance of the committee in such matters.