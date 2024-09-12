Zee Entertainment Gets NCLT Nod For Settlement Pact With Sony India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal to withdraw its application and claims in the arbitration proceedings related to its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India.

The disclosure marks the conclusion of the legal battle over the merger, which has been under process for nearly three years.

"NCLT, inter alia, allowing the withdrawal of the scheme and recall the sanctioned order dated Aug. 10, 2023, passed by the NCLT in respect of the scheme," Zee said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

The company sought to recall the NCLT's Aug. 10 order sanctioning the merger by filing an application on Aug. 29, according to Zee.