Zee Settles All Merger-Related Disputes With Sony

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said on Tuesday that it entered into a settlement agreement to settle all merger-related disputes with Japan's Sony Group Corp.

The company said all claims, including the $90 million termination fee, damages, litigation and other costs incurred have been settled with Culver Max Entertainment Pvt. and Bangla Entertainment Pvt., according to its statement to the exchanges.

Zee said it has, along with Culver Max and Bangla Entertainment, agreed to relinquish all their rights to bring any claims in relation to the transaction documents and implementation of the merger before Singapore International Arbitration Centre, the National Company Law Tribunal or any other forum