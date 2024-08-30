Zee Entertainment Formally Withdraws Claims In Sony Merger Arbitration

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. has withdrawn its application and rights to file claims or counterclaims in the arbitration proceedings linked to its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India.

The company disclosed this in an exchange filing on Friday, marking an end to the legal battle over the merger that has been in the works for nearly three years.

The company sought to recall the National Company Law Tribunal's Aug. 10 order of sanctioning the merger by filing an application on Aug. 29, according to Zee.