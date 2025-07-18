Wipro To Ramp Up Phoenix Deal In Q3 FY26; CFO Bets On 'Strong' Cash Flow Generation

Wipro Ltd. will start executing the Phoenix deal in the third quarter of fiscal 2025-26, according to CEO Srini Pallia. "Some of the deals that Wipro has won may take us a quarter to ramp up and reach the execution phase," he told NDTV Profit.

"While we are set to begin in the fourth quarter, execution will start in the third quarter, as there is a lot of planning that needs to happen," he added.

Pallia emphasised that Wipro's deep understanding of clients' businesses is what sets it apart. "If you look at the mega deals we have signed, two were in the banking and financial services sector, and one was in the technology and communications services sector," the CEO said.