Wipro Q1 Results: Profit Falls 7%; Q2 Revenue Guidance At -1% To 1%

Wipro Ltd. has issued a cautious revenue guidance for the second quarter of the fiscal, even as deal wins show encouraging momentum.

The Bengaluru-based IT major posted its first-quarter results on Thursday. The company recorded a decrease in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, but met analysts' estimates.

The Indian IT major saw its bottom line fall 7% over the previous three months to Rs 3,336 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 3,588-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company expects revenue from its IT services business to be in the range of $2,560 million to $2,612 million for the second quarter 2026, reflecting a sequential growth guidance of -1% to +1% in constant-currency terms.

This comes after a sequential decline of 2% in constant-currency revenue during the first quarter, indicating continued softness in client spending across some verticals.