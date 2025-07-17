Trump Eyes Tariff Rate Of 10% Or 15% For More Than 150 Countries

President Donald Trump said he would send letters to more than 150 countries notifying them of tariff rates and that the levies imposed could be 10% or 15% as he forges ahead with his trade agenda.

“We’ll have well, over 150 countries that we’re just going to send a notice of payment out, and the notice of payment is going to say what the tariff” rate will be, Trump told reporters on Wednesday at the White House.

“It’s all going to be the same for everyone, for that group,” Trump added, saying that the trading partners that would receive those letters were “not big countries, and they don’t do that much business.”

In an interview with Real America’s Voice broadcast later on Wednesday, Trump said the rate would “be probably 10 or 15%, we haven’t decided yet.”