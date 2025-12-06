Who Is Pieter Elbers? The IndiGo CEO In Spotlight Over Current Crisis

The IndiGo crisis has brought the spotlight on Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers, who has been issuing apologies over the flight cancellation controversy. The government may move to push for the removal of Elbers and impose a substantial financial penalty on the airline, NDTV reported on Saturday.

On Friday, the CEO issued a fresh apology to passengers over the airline's thousands of cancelled flights, which were attributed to crew shortage.

In the three-minute-long video, Elbers noted that the situation is a result of various reasons and assured that normalcy in flight operations will likely return between Dec. 10 and 15. He also said that cancellations are estimated to be less than 1,000 on Saturday.

The airline, which controls 60% of India’s domestic aviation market, has been facing widespread disruption to services since late November. This happened mainly due to its ill-preparedness to deal with the new flight duty norms, implemented by the government to ensure crew safety.

The flight cancellation row escalated since Dec. 2, leading to massive backlash against the airline. Subsequently, Elbers issued a statement, admitting that the airline failed in its promise to provide a good experience to its customers.

Amid the chaos, thousands of passengers at leading Indian airports have been staging protests against the airline as they missed important events, including weddings and funerals.

IndiGo has assured to offer a full refund for cancelled flights and waiver of fees for cancellation or reschedule requests between Dec. 5 and 15. The government has also relaxed some provisions of the new flight duty norms temporarily to allow airlines to stabilise operations.