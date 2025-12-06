Government May Move To Oust IndiGo CEO, Mulls Heavy Penalty in Unprecedented Crackdown

The government is preparing to push for the removal of IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and impose a substantial financial penalty on the airline, as indicated by top officials to NDTV.

The move comes amid nationwide chaos triggered by IndiGo’s mass flight cancellations, which stranded thousands of passengers and crippled airport operations across major cities.

Officials are also considering cutting the number of flights IndiGo is allowed to operate, signalling the toughest action yet against India’s largest airline, as per the officials.

The largest airline in India has cancelled more than 1,500 flights in the past few days after a severe crew shortage and problems tied to new flight duty rules crippled its operations.