AGR Fiasco: ‘Our Petition Had Significant Merits,’ Claims Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea Ltd. has said that the Supreme Court's dismissal of its curative petition in the adjusted gross revenue case was based on a mere technicality and that all its hopes are now dependent on the government to get the debt-laden company out of this flux.

"The AGR curative dismissal was unexpected, but we continue to find a solution for this," said Akshaya Moondra, Chief Executive Officer at Vodafone Idea.

Moondra made his remarks during the earnings call following the release of Vodafone Idea's September quarter results for the financial year ending March 2025.

Moondra stated that the top court never considered the AGR curative on its merits and rejected it based solely on a technicality. He added that Vodafone Idea is hopeful that the government recognises this. "Lenders are also closely looking at the AGR matter," he said.

He remarked that the telecom operator's AGR petition had significant merits.