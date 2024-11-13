Vodafone Idea Q2 Results: Loss Widens To Rs 7,176 Crore

The company had seen users decline in July and August by 32.8 lakh subscribers.

VIL's average revenue per user increased by 5.6% compared to the last quarter. This increase was prompted by the recent tariff hikes undertaken by all private operators in July this year.

The company's payment obligations stood at Rs 2,12,260 crore which includes Rs 1,41,940 of deferred spectrum payments and Rs 70,320 crore of adjusted gross revenue dues.

During the quarter, VIL added about 42,000 4G sites, the largest ever addition in 4G sites in a quarter by the company.

It is crucial to note that the telco concluded a mega $3.6 billion deal for supply of network equipment over a period of three years with Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung.

On the issue of debt raise, VIL Chief Executive Officer Akshaya Moondra said that the firm remains engaged with its lenders for tying up debt funding towards the execution of network expansion with planned capex of Rs 50,000 crore to Rs 55,000 crore over the next three years.

"The impact of recent tariff interventions can be seen in improved ARPUs and revenue for the quarter, though the full impact will be reflected over the next couple of quarters. Further tariff rationalisation is needed for the industry to fully cover its cost of capital," Moondra added.

The share price of VIL closed 3.9% lower at Rs 7.37 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 1.25% decline in the benchmark Sensex.