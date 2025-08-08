Trump's 50% India Tariff, RBI's Repo Rate Unchanged, ED Heat On Anil Ambani — The Week That Was

The Trump administration escalated its trade offensive on India by announcing a 25% additional tariff as a punitive measure for imports of Russian oil. That rate came on top of the 25% 'reciprocal' duty Washington imposed last week on Indian exports.

The Modi government criticised the tariffs and the prime minister pledged to stand up for farmers' interests in the face of US pressure.

The two countries are set to hold their fifth round of trade talks at the end of this month to try to iron out lingering issues.

Notably, the government announced that Modi will visit China around the same time to participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India at the end of 2025, reports said on Thursday.