Russian President Vladimir Putin To Visit India In August-End: Reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India in August-end, reports said on Thursday, citing India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Doval, who is currently visint Moscow, has not specified any date for the visit.

"We were pleased to know about President Putin's visit to our country at the end of August," Russian news agency Sputnik quoted Doval as saying, at a meeting with Russian Security Council chief Sergei Shoigu in Moscow.

This comes amid the heightened trade tensions between India and the United States over New Delhi's continued purchase of crude oil from Moscow.

Citing the Russian oil purchase, Trump on Wednesday doubled the tariffs imposed on India to 50%.

Global Trade Research Initiative has said that the sharp tariffs against India place it among the most heavily taxed trading partners of the US, even higher than China.

The economic think tank said that it will only push the country to form deeper alliances with Russia and China, alienating it from the US.

The additional 25% will come into effect on Aug. 27.

The GTRI pointed out that in 2024, China's Russian oil imports stood at $62.6 billion, more than India’s $52.7 billion and yet the country faced no such penalties.