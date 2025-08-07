Deepinder Goyal's Recipe To Counter Trump Tariff Hike — 'Become Unapologetic Superpower'

With US President Donald Trump raising trade tariffs on India from 25% to 50% on Wednesday, the question on everyone's mind is how should India respond to it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his government will stand with Indian farmers and the External Affairs Ministry has called the new tariffs unfair.

Reacting to the developments, Zomato founder, Deepinder Goyal has weighed in and said that the country should strive to become an unapologetic superpower.

In his post on X, Goyal shared how every few years the world always tries to bully India through some way or the other, after United States President Donald Trump slapped an additional 25% tariff on India for the purchase of Russian crude oil on Wednesday.

"Every few years, the world reminds us of our place. A threat here, a tariff there. But the message is the same: stay in your lane, India. Global powers will always bully us, unless we take our destiny in our own hands," he wrote on X.