TCS Layoffs: Labour Commissioner Summons IT Giant Over Job Termination Complaints Filed By NITES

The Labour Commissioner office in Pune has summoned Tata Consultancy Services in matters filed by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate over alleged unlawful terminations and layoffs. The hearings are listed for Nov. 18 before the Government Labour Officer, according to the notice viewed by NDTV Profit.

The summons come after the IT Union NITES appealed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister to step in over what it said were the forced resignations of nearly 2,500 mid-to-senior employees in Pune.

NITES told NDTV Profit that the summons reinforce statutory obligations on employers to follow labour law.

NITES said it has assisted several former TCS staff in filing complaints after examining documents and grievance submissions involving abrupt job cuts, coerced resignations, withheld statutory dues and other coercive employment practices. The organisation said it has submitted prima facie material to the authority and welcomed the decision to take cognisance of the matters.

NITES urged any current or former worker who believes they faced wrongful removal or denial of dues to file formal complaints, adding that it will support affected staff in preparing submissions and seeking available remedies.

“We encourage any current or former TCS employee who believes they have faced wrongful termination, forced resignation, withheld dues or unfair treatment to come forward and file a complaint,” NITES said in a media statement to NDTV Profit. “NITES remains committed to supporting IT and ITES employees who require guidance or assistance in filing complaints or understanding legal remedies.”

TCS has not responded to NDTV Profit's request for a comment at the time of publishing this story.