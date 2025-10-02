TCS Layoffs: 'Those Affected Being Provided Support,' Company Says Amid Restructuring

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. said on Thursday it is providing "care and support" to employees impacted by a restructuring.

"In keeping with the values of our company, those affected by our recent initiative to realign skills have been provided care and support that is due to them in each of the individual circumstances," the company said in a statement to NDTV Profit.

Certain media reports claimed TCS is offering severance packages of up to two years' salary to long-serving employees whose skills no longer align with company needs.

India's IT services sector has been significantly disrupted by artificial intelligence and automation, making many legacy roles and tasks redundant.

The Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a forum representing IT sector employees, has alleged that the IT giant has forced around 2,500 employees to resign.

The staff members who were allegedly forced to resign were based in Pune, according to the letter written by NITES to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

TCS denied the accusation on Wednesday stating that only some of employees have been affected by its recent initiative to realign skills in the organisation.

NITES President Harpreet Singh Saluja, in the letter to Fadnavis, sought timely intervention to protect the interests of the affected employees.

Saluja said based on NITES representation, the Union Labour Ministry has directed the Maharashtra labour secretary to take necessary action in the matter.

When contacted, TCS said, "The misinformation shared here is inaccurate and purposefully mischievous. Only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organisation."