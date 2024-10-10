TCS Hires 5,726 Employees In Q2, Attrition Rate Rises To 12.3%

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. said on Thursday that it increased its employee count by 5,726 during the July-September period, as hiring in the sector revives with the improving demand environment. The total employee count stood at 6,12,724 by the end of September, according to its notification to the exchanges.

In the preceding quarter, the company had added 5,452 employees. With the increase in headcount, the attrition rate has inched up marginally in the second quarter to 12.3% from 12.1% in the last quarter.

TCS also said that it has added 11,000 freshers in the first half of the year, as it announced its September quarter results. “We welcomed 11,000 associates in the first half of the year, and we remain on track for trainee onboarding as planned. We have also commenced the campus hiring process for FY26. Our strong talent base and increased learning intensity prepare us well for the complex technology transformations that customers entrust us with,” said TCS' Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad.