TCS Hires 5,726 Employees In Q2, Attrition Rate Rises To 12.3%
Tata Consultancy Services aims to hire 40,000 freshers by March 2025 as the Indian IT sector revives its recruitment efforts.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. said on Thursday that it increased its employee count by 5,726 during the July-September period, as hiring in the sector revives with the improving demand environment. The total employee count stood at 6,12,724 by the end of September, according to its notification to the exchanges.
In the preceding quarter, the company had added 5,452 employees. With the increase in headcount, the attrition rate has inched up marginally in the second quarter to 12.3% from 12.1% in the last quarter.
TCS also said that it has added 11,000 freshers in the first half of the year, as it announced its September quarter results. “We welcomed 11,000 associates in the first half of the year, and we remain on track for trainee onboarding as planned. We have also commenced the campus hiring process for FY26. Our strong talent base and increased learning intensity prepare us well for the complex technology transformations that customers entrust us with,” said TCS' Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad.
TCS had onboarded about 11,000 freshers in the first quarter as well and even cleared all backlogs of onboarding delays. The company aims to hire 40,000 freshers by March 2025. The company’s hiring has picked up since the last quarter as the IT sector peaks out of the woods after being marred by a damp demand environment for over a year.
TCS registered a dip in headcount for three consecutive quarters in the financial year ending March 2024. Employee headcount dipped by 13,249 in the fiscal 2023-24 for the first time in 19 years as the sector turned cautious, with business demand not picking up meaningfully. At large, after slow-to-no hiring action in the fiscal 2024, the Indian IT sector is reviving its hiring plans for the current fiscal and is set to add around 350,000 jobs. This comes as the demand environment for the sector improves and companies look to build their talent pipeline, according to HR analysts.