"In what may be a sign of a revival in hiring in India’s information technology sector, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. said on Friday that it had onboarded 11,000 trainees in the quarter-ended June and plans to hire 40,000 employees for the year ending March 2025. The headcount of India’s largest software services exporter rose by 5,452 to 6,06,998 in the first quarter, the company said. Its headcount fell by 13,249 in FY24. Attrition dipped to 12% in Q1 as compared to 12.5% a quarter ago.Milind Lakkad, chief human resources officer of TCS, said in the Q1 earnings call that attrition will stabilise in the second quarter. “Trainees are a key strategy for talent development for TCS, and that will continue this year,” he said. “The net headcount every quarter will be difficult to call out because it depends on various factors.”TCS said it will stay on track in its plan to hire 40,000 new employees in FY25, but it will vary with external factors and market conditions. The company has also concluded the National Qualifier Test and is processing the qualified candidates. The TCS iON National Qualifier Test is an ability test that assesses a candidate's competencies and skills.Lakkad also said the company assesses the skill gaps and hires based on the requirements. While there are no specific skillsets being considered, hiring will be done across the board, from niche skills to generic skills, depending on business requirements..TCS Q1 Results: Margin Contracts, But Long-Term Forecast Maintained"