Tata Trusts Board Meet Underway — Noel Tata Likely New Chairman

The Tata Trust board meet is underway in Mumbai to discuss crucial succession plans with expectations that Noel Tata will be appointed as the new Chairman of Tata trust. The trust deeds provide clear guidance on the appointment of the Trust Chairperson, paving the way for this significant leadership transition.

Ownership of Tata Sons is largely held by two key trusts under this umbrella Tata Trust—Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which together comprise over 50% of the ownership. It is noteworthy that Tata Trusts is the umbrella body that manages functions of all 14 Tata trusts.

Tata Trusts in total own 65.3% of Tata Sons and play a significant role in guiding the direction of one of India’s largest conglomerates.

Tata Trusts has been corporatised by appointing an executive committee that over looks operations which is supported by a team of management professionals.

The executive committee was chaired by Ratan Tata. The key three key members of the committee includes—Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh as Vice Chairman of Tata Trusts and Mehli Mistry as trustee.