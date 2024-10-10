Noel Tata In Focus As Ratan Tata's Passing Away Draws Attention On Tata Trusts' Future
Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata, is a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which hold the majority stake in Tata Sons.
The passing away of Ratan Tata, one of the tallest Indian business magnates, has drawn attention towards the future of Tata Trusts, which owns the majority of shareholding in Tata Sons.
This has brought focus towards Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata, who is seen as the likely successor of the late business tycoon.
Noel is a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which are the two main entities under the Tata Trusts umbrella. They hold a stake of more than 50% in Tata Sons, which is the holding firm of the salt-to-software Tata Group.
Noel, 67, began his career with the Tatas in the early 2000s. He emerged as a key figure within the conglomerate when he was appointed as the chairman and managing director of Tata International in fiscal 2011. The company oversees the global businesses of the Tata Group.
Under Noel's leadership, Tata International has received applause for the growth of Tata Trent, the group's retail clothing arm in several markets. One of the major successes of Tata Trent has been the emergence of Zudio, which focusses on affordable fashion apparel.
In 2010, when Noel took charge of Tata International, the company's turnover stood at $500 million. This climbed to $3 billion by 2021, as per the data available on Tata Sons' website.
Growing Stature
Noel's stature within the Tata Group has grown in recent years, with him being appointed as the vice chairman of Titan Co. in 2018. A year later, in 2019, he was inducted onto the board of Sir Ratan Tata Trust.
This was followed by Noel being appointed as the vice chairman of Tata Steel, one of the most profitable arms of the conglomerate, in March 2022.
Noel's ties with the Tata Group are also seen to be solidified through his personal life. His wife, Aloo Mistry, is the daughter of Pallonji Mistry who is the largest individual shareholder in Tata Sons.
Furthermore, Noel's three children—Leah (39), Maya (36), and Neville (32)— were appointed as trustees in five trusts, including those affiliated to Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. Their appointments, which came into effect in May this year, indicates that Noel and his children will play a key role in shaping the future of the 132-year-old Tata Group.