Noel Tata In Focus As Ratan Tata's Passing Away Draws Attention On Tata Trusts' Future

The passing away of Ratan Tata, one of the tallest Indian business magnates, has drawn attention towards the future of Tata Trusts, which owns the majority of shareholding in Tata Sons.

This has brought focus towards Noel Tata, the half-brother of Ratan Tata, who is seen as the likely successor of the late business tycoon.

Noel is a trustee of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust, which are the two main entities under the Tata Trusts umbrella. They hold a stake of more than 50% in Tata Sons, which is the holding firm of the salt-to-software Tata Group.

Noel, 67, began his career with the Tatas in the early 2000s. He emerged as a key figure within the conglomerate when he was appointed as the chairman and managing director of Tata International in fiscal 2011. The company oversees the global businesses of the Tata Group.