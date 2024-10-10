Ratan Tata Dies At 86: Reflecting On A Legacy Of Global Achievements

Tata's contributions were acknowledged not only within India but also on the global stage. In 2016, the Government of France honoured him with the title of Commander of the Legion of Honour, one of the country’s highest distinctions. Two years earlier, in 2014, he was made an Honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II, marking his contributions to strengthening relations between India and the UK. He was also awarded the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun by Japan and the Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic, further highlighting his international recognition.

In addition to his business and philanthropic achievements, Tata made significant contributions to education. He was awarded honorary doctorates by the Indian Institutes of Technology in Bombay and Kharagpur in recognition of his support for educational institutions and his commitment to fostering innovation. In 2020, the Government of Singapore awarded him the Honorary Citizen Award, acknowledging his influence and contributions to their society.

Ratan Tata's impact was also featured in “Mega Icons”, a documentary television series that aired from 2018 to 2020 on National Geographic. The series highlighted prominent Indian personalities, dedicating an episode to Tata’s legacy and contributions.