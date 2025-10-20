Tata Trust Rift: Mehli Mistry Offers Olive Branch, Approves Venu Srinivasan's Life Trusteeship

Amid a breakout between the two factions of Tata Trusts, two members of the Executive Committee are due for renewal of life trusteeship—Venu Srinivasan and Mehli Mistry. NDTV Profit accessed the resolution dated Oct 17, 2024, which gives life term to the present trustees. This comes as the company’s majority shareholders, Tata Trusts, are locked in an internal conflict over the nomination of a director to the Tata Sons board.

The resolution says, “The Trustees recognise that they are all equally responsible, charged with public duty and specifically tasked by Mr Ratan N Tata. To this end, they resolve that on the expiry of tenure of any Trustee, that Trustee will be reappointed by the concerned Trust without any limit being attached to the period of tenure of such re-appointment, and in accordance with law.”

Sources in the direct knowledge of the developments at Tata Trusts have said that the renewal process for Venu Srinivasan on the Trusts is underway through circulation for approval from the trustees. Sources also suggest that Mehli Mistry and Vijay Singh are some of the first few trustees who have already given their approval for Venu’s trusteeship for life.