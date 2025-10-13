Tata Sons' Listing Unfavourable For Tata Trusts, Sources Say

All eyes are on the RBI's final decision on whether the listing is mandatory to comply with the regulations, especially after Tata Capital Ltd.'s listing. Despite the shadow bank's listing, if the regulator mandates Tata Sons go public, Tata Trusts may have to comply and give their view through it's two nominees on the board of Tata Sons, a source shared.

Tata Trusts is concerned that going public would subject the company to stricter governance rules, expose it to takeover risks, and potentially erode their veto rights, especially with "majority of minority" voting provisions possibly giving the minority SP Group greater influence.

The SP Group, the largest minority shareholder with an approximately 18.4% stake, is pushing for the listing of Tata Sons. The primary driver for the SP Group is financial: an exit from its Tata Sons stake is critical for liquidity to address its substantial debt burden. The group argues that the listing is a "moral and social imperative" that would bring greater transparency and accountability to the holding company and unlock immense value for all shareholders, including the ultimate beneficiaries of Tata Trusts.

Furthermore, there is an inherent conflict of interest if the Trustees, whose primary objective is philanthropic, were to support a listing that could prioritize commercial goals and potentially alter the group's long-term structure and stability, sources said.