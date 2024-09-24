Tata Power Reports Fire Incident At Trombay Plant

Tata Power Co. said on Tuesday that a fire broke out at a 500-MW unit at its Trombay Plant on Monday. The fire incident is under investigation, and no injuries or loss of life were reported, it said.

The company is making efforts to restore normal operations at the plant, the company said through an exchange filing, without providing any details if the fire was doused off or not.

This is the first fire incident at the Trombay plant in over 10 years. The last fire was in January 2014, when the company reported a loud thud in the low-pressure turbine accompanied by fire on the turbine and generator deck of 250 MW unit 8 at Trombay.

The plant has a thermal efficiency of 37.5% with a 930 MW thermal power station.

Tata Power's subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd., earlier this month received a Letter of Award from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. for the development of a 400-megawatt wind-solar hybrid project in Maharashtra. This project is the largest renewable energy project in Maharashtra till date for Tata Power Renewable Energy.

The stock rose as much as 4.36% during the day to Rs 474.25 apiece on Tuesday on the NSE after Motilal Oswal initiated a 'Buy' rating for the Mumbai-based company. The stock closed 3.15% higher at Rs 468.75 per share. This compares with 0.05% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50. It has risen 82.46% in the last 12 months and 41.92% so far this year.